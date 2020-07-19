First of all I want to acknowledge the citizens of Walla Walla County for the faith and trust they placed in me to represent their interests as county commissioner for District 1 for the past 8 years.
It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve this wonderful community. Because of that commitment I feel compelled to weigh in on my possible successor.
Kudos to all three individuals who filed for my position. Anyone willing to put themselves into the spotlight in service to the public deserves our appreciation.
However, I truly believe one individual who has filed rises above the others and has demonstrated his commitment to this community for well over half his life.
Roger Esparza was born and raised in this community and his involvement in various community, business and social organizations in order to improve the community he loves is a very long list.
Roger is a successful local businessman who has earned the respect of many well respected local leaders, educators and citizens as demonstrated by the many endorsements he has received. In my conversations with Roger I have found him to be pragmatic, thoughtful and eager to learn. He listens to others and works to understand their motivation and circumstances before making decisions.
I believe those are characteristics that will serve him well as your next county commissioner.
You will be receiving your primary ballots by mail very soon and only residents of District 1 will vote to determine which two of the three candidates will advance to the General Election in November when all county voters will decide the final outcome.
Again, I am grateful for the opportunity you’ve given me to serve and I wholeheartedly endorse and urge you to join me and vote for Roger Esparza to continue to provide the leadership this community deserves.
Jim Johnson
Walla Walla