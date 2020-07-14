There are three candidates vying for the position of Walla Walla County commissioner in District 1 and they will only appear on the voters’ ballots who live in District 1.
All of these candidates have filed as a Republican; however, only the two candidates with the greatest number of votes in the Primary Election will move on to the General Election in November, at which time the entire county will be able to vote on this position.
I would like to share with you why I believe Roger Esparza is an unrivaled candidate for this position.
Roger is a Walla Walla native; born, raised and educated in our community. His history reflects he has been employed since a youth and has been in business locally for over 20 years. Former employers have commended his demeanor, conduct and work ethic.
He has been involved in community activities since 2001 and in fact is endorsed by many who have mentored him and observed his civic involvement and public service contributions to the community. He has received several awards for his leadership and contribution on various committees, task forces and councils.
For over four years, Roger has been discussing his desire and eventual decision to run for this position with the current District 1 County Commissioner Jim Johnson, who also is endorsing Roger.
I vet a candidate’s motivation and qualifications for my personal voting decision and if I believe it may be beneficial, I publicly endorse the candidate I think would do the best job for the taxpayers as well as the candidate with the broadest knowledge and experience in our county.
I encourage you to study the candidates’ experience, community service and involvement carefully prior to casting your vote in the Primary Election.
Elections should not be popularity contests. An elected representative should be the best qualified of those interested in the position. I will be casting my vote for Roger on Aug. 4 and I would ask you do so as well.
Pam Ray
Walla Walla