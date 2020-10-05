Roger Esparza has already paid his dues forward. He has volunteered his time, efforts and talent for many years in a variety of organizations, agencies and committees in Walla Walla.
Being born, raised and educated in our local schools, plus his real estate sales and service, gives him a decided edge in knowing the needs of Walla Walla’s District 1 county commissioner position.
Roger showed his leadership kills at an early age when he was one of a select group of students chosen to help in the counseling office at Garrison Middle School. Roger’s positive personality plus caring about others remains a quality that causes others to have confidence in him.
Roger can be trusted to listen to act upon and follow through on questions asked and information presented to him. He has worked with all age groups from coaching youth to working with agencies and city committees, as a volunteer, since he graduated from Walla Walla High School.
I have no doubt that you will be pleased with Roger’s work ethic if you give him the opportunity to serve you and Walla Walla’s best interests as District 1 county commissioner.
Lon Olson
Walla Walla