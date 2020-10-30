Roger Esparza is a straight shooter.
I first met Roger when he worked for Sprint many years ago. I was impressed by his thorough knowledge of cell phones when there wasn’t much knowledge about cell phones.
It was a new industry and as a result there were a lot of problems. Roger knew how to fix them.
I also worked with Roger for several years at Williams Team Homes. Real estate sales is a tough business if for no other reason than when folks are buying or selling their homes they are going through a great deal of pressure. It is one of the biggest decisions they will ever make. Being able to help folks through that process takes a lot of people skills and Roger does it well.
Those skills will help Roger be a very good county commissioner. The long and the short of it is — Roger is a straight shooter.
I believe we can use some of that in politics. If you don’t know Roger but know me then please take my word that Roger is a good choice for county commissioner.
Mike Dobbins
Walla Walla