Vote strong. Vote Roger Esparza.
If you are a citizen of our Walla Walla County, don’t miss this opportunity to select the best qualified candidate to serve all of us as a county commissioner for the next four years.
Esparza brings many years of broad experience, wisdom, and genuine concern for not only all the issues that arise in county activity, but also every person living in our county.
Because he is bicultural and bilingual, Roger is a highly respected, trusted and proven leader in all key areas of county life. I know this from my experience of knowing and watching Roger over 25 years. He has proven to be fair, frugal, available, and an honest listener to all sides of the issues.
Roger is a man of rare character. His life has been characterized by integrity, honesty and high moral values.
Join me in bringing Rogerto the office of Walla Walla County commissioner. For the next four years you will be mighty glad you voted “Esparza!”
Doug Barram
Bend, Ore