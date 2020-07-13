If you favor someone who:
• Believes in the power of relationships and respect for others to overcome differences.
• Is dedicated to the greater good and best interests of our community.
• Seeks the facts before forming opinions.
• Has engaged during his entire working career in the private, nonprofit, and civic sectors of our community.
• Is experienced and trusted to serve as a bridge among different voices and cultures in the Walla Walla Valley.
Then, you have a clear choice among candidates for Walla Walla County Commissioner: Roger Esparza.
Roger is unique in his unselfish commitment to serve and brings an experienced voice of reason along with a broad perspective to things that matter in our county.
Jock Edwards
Walla Walla