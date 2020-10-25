As a former chairman of the Walla Walla County Republican Central Committee I wish to clearly express my endorsement for Republican Roger Esparza to be your next county commissioner.
Roger’s business experience and belief in a free market economy is important to our community and will be critical during these trying times we all face.
Over the many years I’ve known Roger and witnessed his amazing civic engagement, I fully appreciate his knowledge of our community and how county government works.
As a former mayor of Walla Walla, I understand the importance of working cooperatively with all governmental agencies at the local and state level.
Roger has the ability and aptitude to serve our county effectively.
Roger is endorsed by former Republican County Commissioners Pam Ray and Gregg Loney and current Commissioner Jim Johnson. They have examined his political beliefs and background and found him the best candidate for the open seat on the Board of Commissioners. And they have taken the time and effort to advise and mentor Roger.
I’m convinced Roger is the best citizen to be our next Walla Walla County commissioner. Please join me in voting for Roger.
William P. Fleenor
Walla Walla