Esparza has developed into community leader
Twenty years ago here in Walla Walla I met a 13-year-old kid, whose brief life story had been pretty tough. Today that kid is a highly respected adult whose leadership has significantly impacted Walla Walla.
His name? Roger Esparza, now a candidate for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Over the years I have watched Roger grow, leaning forward into every challenge. Roger moved into a 10-year management position with Sprint.
After training with the Sherwood Trust Leadership program, he has volunteered on the Board of the Walla Walla Association of Realtors, the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Board, the Friends of Children Board, Board chairman of the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and Board chairman of Walla Walla Community Council.
Over these few years he has earned the respect and admiration of all with whom he has served. As Roger steps toward this new opportunity as county commissioner, he is ready, willing and equipped to provide mature direction for the county for years ahead.
In our diverse county it is terrific that Roger is bilingual and bicultural, a good listener who truly brings people together for the common good.
Walla Walla County will grow and succeed under the leadership of this rare public servant! Join me in wholehearted endorsement of Roger for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Doug Barram
Walla Walla