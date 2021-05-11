I wrote many letters to the editor while Rick Eskil was the editor of the editorial page.
Many times, Rick edited my letters, even though they complied with the paper's guidelines. Apparently, the letters conflicted with the U-B's political views. Readers of the articles would not have known that what was submitted had been changed. However, most readers are aware that the U-B is owned by The Seattle Times, part of their “family of newspapers,” and reflects the Times' political viewpoints.
Rick Eskil’s announcement to run for City Council is interesting.
If Rick were to win, I suggest that this win would give The Seattle Times a seat on the Walla Walla City Council.
“Liberals ruin everything they touch.” What has happened to the U-B with Seattle Times ownership is a prime example. Is the City Council next?
Craig Buchanan
Walla Walla