The local and national news media is full of reports covering the many lists of demands for action to our elected and civic public officials, made by protesting segments of our society.
In a free society, the ability to engage in civil, non-violent and non-destructive protest is a right.
The one thing all of the demanders have in common is that they have no standing, legal authority or control over the individuals or governing bodies they target with their demands.
The word demand can be used in proper English grammar one of two ways: As a verb and as a noun.
When used as a verb, it means to ask authoritatively or brusquely. When used as a noun, it is an insistent and peremptory request made as if by right.
The aforementioned demands made by the demanders are being made without legal authority nor legal right to require these officials to act.
Maybe, if the demanders were to engage in appropriate civil discourse with these various targeted leaders and officials, presenting their concerns and proposals for discussion, rather than by threats and lists of demands, someone would listen.
Last time I checked, none of these officials (the county commissioners, city council members, mayor, police chief, sheriff, school board, school superintendent, city manager, museum director, to name a few), are legally required to act in accordance with these demands.
If a citizen or group is dissatisfied by the decisions made by the public official, they can go to the ballot box and remove that official.
Don Schacht
Walla Walla