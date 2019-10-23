I am writing in response to the Oct. 15 U-B Editorial Board endorsement of Steve Moss for Walla Walla City Council.
In savaging the lack of experience of Julian Saturno, you do a grave disservice to him. No, he is not as seasoned as his opponent, but a fresh perspective and new ideas could be very beneficial to our community.
Mr. Saturno is a fine young man, and I find it refreshing that a young person is interested, and willing to be involved, in serving.
Many young people are solely concerned with selfish pursuits and have little or no interest in looking ahead to what is best for our growing and changing community.
How does one gain experience? By being given an opportunity to do so.
Mr. Saturno is a voice of the future generation of our Valley's residents and is interested in our city's continued success.
I realize that the Editorial Board endroses the candidate of its own choice, but I hope that those who read this will thoughtfully consider who to vote for and decide for themselves who and what is best for Walla Walla.
Connie Rogers
Walla Walla