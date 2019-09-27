Following President Trump’s order, immigrant children are being separated from their parents and housed in overcrowded facilities. And without proper food and medicine, many of these children will become victims of disease and malnutrition.
In the 1800s, the United States treated Native Americans just as severely.
Today, many of our people wonder how we could have purposely decimated entire native populations. All they have to do is look around at what Trump is doing today. At least 35% of Americans fully support Trump’s attack on children just as people 150 years ago supported genocide against Native Americans.
Trump realizes that all he needs to do to arouse extreme hatred in his base is feed them anger on a daily basis.
Unless Americans stand up to Trump and his docile followers, we will be returning to those horrific scenes from the 1800s.
L. Robert Evans
College Place