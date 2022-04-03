Here is a comment regarding the listings of the U-B's "Emergency Services" section.
It looks and reads so juvenile the way these are currently being reported. For example, one March safety log reports police being called to a vehicle accident on a certain street at 4 p.m. Then a few hours later at 6 pm were called to a trespasser on some avenue, nobody was found. The next evening at 7 p.m. they were called to respond to a call about a prowler on another road.
Why can't you have a nice list with columns? For example, entries could read: "March 2, 4 p.m., Vehicle accident, ABC St." And then go to the next line: "March 2, 6 p.m. Trespasser, 123 Avenue," etc. That would look much more professional than all the wordy adjectives currently used.
Just list them nicely in an orderly fashion.
Lorraine Ferguson
Walla Walla