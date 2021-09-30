This letter is not to convince anyone about the necessity for COVID-19 vaccines and wearing of masks. The facts are readily available. It is also not about shutting down free speech. What it is about is being civil and respecting our precious democracy and the rule of law.

I was disappointed to read of the anarchy created at the Walla Walla City Council meeting and the District 140 Walla Walla School Board meeting by those who do not respect our duly elected leaders or the institutions that constitute a civilized society.

I can only hope that the next generation is being taught what civil discourse is, how our democracy works and how to research facts from credible sources.

Elections have consequences, and one cannot choose which laws to obey.

Barry Jenkins

Walla Walla

