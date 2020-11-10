Kudos and praises to the tireless elections workers, here in Walla Walla County and around our country.
I tend to forget, until hearing state-by-state returns, how extremely populous our nation is. There are many millions of ballots to process and inspect and sort and finally, count!
I poll watched at our local site for a brief time and was impressed by the organization of the overall operation, and the quiet focus of many employees (and subsequently, volunteers) all masked and working long hours.
What a shame that instead of singing their praises for over-and-above efforts during record setting returns and a global pandemic, their main “boss” is accusing them of all sorts of dubious activities, fraud, mismanagement and flat out deceit, all without any credible evidence.
My understanding in talking with our local elections supervisor, Dave Valiant, and listening to numerous commentaries from around the US, is that elections workers take great pride in their work, with the goal of giving each vote its proper escort along the way to being finally counted.
This is how democracy works, remember?
Candace Rose
Walla Walla