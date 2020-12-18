I am writing to commend the work of the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office for its excellent work during the recent election. Auditor Karen Martin and her team, particularly Director of Elections David Valiant, did an outstanding job.
I was a poll watcher for five shifts of four to five hours each during a two-week period. The process was well organized and transparent; all of my questions were readily answered, and if there was a brief meeting on the floor they would explain what the discussion was about.
Although watching teams of people open paper ballots, check the eligibility of the voter, the completeness of the ballot, and addressing individual issues as they arose over several hours might sound a bit like watching paint dry, it was actually really interesting.
I also enjoyed watching people dropping by to learn whether they could vote, often registering and voting right there and then. One older fellow, who evidently lived in a very remote part of the county, in a loud voice shared his situation, registered, voted, and then pulled out a harmonica and played a tune. Now that doesn’t happen every day.
I am confident the election was fair, that all ballots were handled with care and that the dedicated staff members took their jobs extremely seriously. I trust that everyone in similar roles across the U.S. did the same.
By the way, anyone can be a poll watcher. One can be a member of the general public or one may register with one’s political party of choice and be its official representative during a shift as an observer.
In my experience there was never only one observer at the elections center although I understand the ballot counting process was live streamed. I encourage you to consider being a poll watcher in future elections.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla