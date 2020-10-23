Letters to the editor regarding the election will be accepted until noon Tuesday.
Email letters to letters@wwub.com. Include the letter in the body of the email.
Letters must 400 words or fewer.
The writer’s name and city will be published. But to be considered for publication, the letters must include the full address of the writer and a daytime telephone number. The address and phone number will be used for verification only.
All letters are subject to condensation and will be edited for spelling, grammar, libel, taste and style. Letters should not contain personal attacks and written to address our readers, not other letter writers or public officials.
If you do not see your letter printed in a timely manner, usually within a week, contact the editorial page editor at 509-526-8309, rickeskil@wwub.com or letters@wwub.com.
No more than one letter per calendar month from any individual will be published.