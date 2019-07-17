Letters to the editors regarding the Aug. 6 Primary Election must be received in the Union-Bulletin office, First Avenue and Poplar Street, by noon on July 30 to be published prior to the election.
Keep in mind ballots will be mailed Friday and voting will start at that time.
Email letters to letters@wwub.com. Include the letter in the body of the email. Do not send an attachment.
Our address is P.O. Box 1358, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Letters must be less than 400 words.
