Election Day falls on my birthday this year. Growing up, my mother would be busy running the Walla Walla County Republican office, and birthday parties would have to wait until they fit into her busy election schedule.
This year, the Walla Walla County Republicans are financially supporting the “common sense” conservative candidates for nonpartisan municipal and school board races. Divisive national partisan politics has no place in these community races.
Taking a quick spin through the Common Sense Co. Facebook page is very concerning. They promote insurgency in blue states, are anti-mask, anti-vaccine mandate, anti-sex education, and seem to believe that our teachers are hiding critical race theory in their diversity and inclusion curriculum. I find these policy stances to be extreme, misinformed and dangerous. Former Republican columnist, George Will, calls this an “addiction to furiousness.” I am here to tell you that this is definitely not my mother’s Republican Party, where common sense now seems to be in short supply.
I hope to celebrate my birthday this year with the election of these nonpartisan, collaborative, inclusive and qualified candidates on November 2: Norma Hernandez, Monica Boyle, Gustavo Reyna, Adam Kirtley, Rick Eskil, Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick.
Kathryn Zahl
College Place
