I am going to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge because I think it is important to cast a ballot for the long term. Historically, Walla Walla County Superior Court judges have, once elected, served long tenures. I want a judge who will be able to continue that tradition.
Brandon is such a candidate. It is vital that our judges represent our Valley with fairness and objectivity with an eye on the future.
Judge Zagelow served 12 years. Judge Lohrmann, who is retiring this year, has served 12 years. Judge Schacht served for just over 20 years. Judge Wolfram has served eight years and is running, unopposed, for another four year term. Walla Walla has an excellent record of electing judges who have long standing service to our community.
Other letter writers have spoken to Brandon’s stellar law school career, his judicial clerkship, his sense of fairness. All compelling and worthy of your vote. But look at the long term. A vote for Brandon is a vote for many years of quality service as a judge.
There are many reasons to vote for Brandon but sustainability and longevity can’t be ignored in this race. Join me in voting for Brandon and solidifying the integrity of the bench for many years to come.
Becky Schwartz
Walla Walla