Perry Dozier supporters seem to be scared about his track record with water bottling.
In Pam Ray’s letter to the editor regarding an additional use permit for a water bottling facility, she sent a smokescreen for Perry and Darleen Dozier for the use of their property.
Former County Commissioner Jim Johnson wrote that it was a land-use issue and not a water use issue.
Carol Anselmo’s letter sounds like she’s whining. Nasty politics and mean-spirited? No, it’s what it feels like when the opponent’s message is honest.
And Shane Laib’s letter is simply pouty.
By the way, those out of district contributions to Danielle Garbe Reser’s campaign are from alumni who support her candidacy based upon her professional experience and personal relationships — they’re not from the PACs that are supporting Dozier’s campaign.
Please seek out the public documents related to the Dozier land use hearing. For example, the February 2018 documents for the public hearing about water-use had a footer on the document of “Staff Report: Dozier (ZCA17-003).”
And there’s this: “ZCA17-003 — Perry Dozier Water Bottling Zoning Code Amendments
Application by Perry Dozier to amend Chapter 17.08 — Definitions to add a definition for “water bottling” and amend Section 17.16.014 — Permitted Uses Table to make ‘water bottling’ a permitted use in all resource and rural agriculture districts (EA-120, PA-40, GA-20, AR-10, RA- 5, RA-10).”
Rather than supporting someone who was keen on bottling water, vote for a candidate who will represent all of the voters in the 16th Legislative District.
A real estate PAC (thank you, Walla Walla Realtors) has launched attack ads against Garbe Reser. If you’ve heard the radio advertisements from the PAC, please know that she does not favor tax increases.
Let’s send Danielle to the state Senate. We need a seat at the table to represent you and me on behalf of the 16th Legislative District — not a select group from a PAC.
Brian Dohe
Walla Walla