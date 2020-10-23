Why would a candidate knowingly spread misinformation?
Spreading misinformation is easy. You need only start a rumor or publish an inaccurate document or communicate a partial truth that supports your position.
It’s fast and easy, but is it fair? In this case the Mike Mitchell campaign sees the Superior Court judge contest as a close race and it appears that it needed to find a way to give its candidate an advantage.
One way to do this is to claim your candidate’s experience is much greater than your opponent’s. That is what the Mitchell campaign has recently done by publishing a grossly biased and inaccurate picture of Mitchell’s experience compared to Brandon Johnson’s experience. Some of these claims go well beyond half-truths in an attempt to sway voters.
We are considering the election of a candidate who will judge others by the facts and truth presented before him. Don’t you think we should judge the candidate by the truth as endorsed by his campaign committee as well?
The Mitchell campaign has failed the truth test. I urge you to elect the candidate who displays honesty and fairness. Elect Johnson to the position of Superior Court Judge.
Daniel A. Clark