Effort to help kids who are missing Fair appreciated
I appreciate the U-B for including information in the Aug. 30 paper letting people know they can support the young people who would have had a market auction animal in the 2020 Walla Walla County Fair.
I wish to praise the sponsors behind this effort — Columbia REA, Northwest Grain Growers and Primeland Coop — for their commitment to provide support for these hardworking young people and their families. FFA Alumni will ensure that young people — both 4-H and FFA — who have market auction animals will be included.
The young people, however, have to “opt in” to the program through the FFA Alumni website. To donate visit bluemountainfoundation.org or go directly to bit.ly/marketyouth. Your gift is tax deductible as a charitable donation.
Any other sponsors — individuals or companies — who wish to dedicate the sponsorships they would have paid this year to the young people may do so through this program. BMCF is hosting this pass-through fund at no cost to the program.
The Fair is a 153 year tradition, which is very much missed this year. Everyone involved with the youth exhibits and market auction program are doing their best to adjust to the uncertainties of the pandemic.
We are all looking forward to the 2021 Fair.
Kari Isaacson
Executive Director
Blue Mountain Community Foundation
Walla Walla