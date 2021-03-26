It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 virus hit, causing a global pandemic and forcing students to learn from home. At long last, the district has safely transitioned all of its students back into a hybrid learning environment. The district is to be congratulated for navigating struggles that this year has brought!
Over the past year, they had to scramble to come with three different learning styles. Even though in-person learning is preferable, and the others definitely had some flaws, these styles were much better than the alternative — a year of no education at all.
On top of that, people’s opinions have been on all different ends of the spectrum. There were some who believed schools should be kept shut down for a while longer, and others who said that schools should already be open. Despite this, the district has done their best to meet everyone’s needs and keep people safe. This isn’t to say they all did it perfectly, but given what they had, they did the best they could to give us school this year (in whatever form). So, next time you see someone who works for the school, make sure to tell them thanks!
Jailyn Davenport
Walla Walla