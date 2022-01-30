Good citizens, like good parents, understand that an investment in education is an investment in the future.
In February 2022, the College Place School District is asking voters approval of a four-year levy to continue local support for school programs and operations. Levy approval is critical to keeping College Place Schools strong. We are committed to educational excellence for every student. The money authorized in this levy benefits our community, our infrastructures and our young people.
Levies form an essential proportion of school income. The district is committed to continuing to examine our ongoing operations for efficiencies while providing our students the best educational opportunities possible. What is funded by this levy? Day to day expenses and operations like transportation, special education programs, nursing services, technology programs, music, extra-curricular and sports programs, staffing above state funded levels, and curriculum and instructional materials. These are some of the programs and services that would be greatly impacted or lost if the levy does not pass.
Our kids are the greatest resource in this community and are worth the commitment. Please embrace this opportunity to continue the support for our schools. Our students of our future and community are worth it.
Pam Deccio
College Place