According to the American Heart Association, Americans consume about 57 added pounds of sugar per year. This is a problem because this can cause major health problems like obesity. Obese people are more prone to things like disease, infection, fatigue and low performance. All of these can put someone in the hospital, so the more obese people we have the less hospital space there is for people who have gunshot wounds, for example — they were put in the hospital for something that they couldn't prevent. The people in the hospital for obesity-related illnesses and conditions could have prevented their hospital visit by eating better and taking care of their bodies.
If everyone starts eating healthier and exercising, then America as a whole will be better. There would be less people in the hospitals, and people would be much healthier in general. According to Medical News Weekly, eating healthy improves mental health, improves memory and helps you sleep better. So eat better and stay healthy.
Hanna Wright
Walla Walla