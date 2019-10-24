I have had a chance to read several things published in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin regarding the race to represent Walla Walla on the City Council in the newly created East Ward.
While I am happy to see that it has been made clear that Ted Koehler is well qualified, I think his far superior experience, knowledge and commitment to this community has been understated.
Ted has been the housing director at the Blue Mountain Action Counsel for 19 years, and he has many years of blue-collar experience as well. He spent 18 years working as a mechanic for D & K Frozen Foods. This breadth of experience makes him the best fit for our community as a whole.
Ted has copious amounts of volunteer experience. More than twice the amount of his opponent. Ted also has far more government related experience which is crucial to understanding what is necessary to function effectively for our City Council.
Finally, Ted is more integrated into the community both in and out of work. His involvement on various boards and other councils gives him the knowledge and background needed to thrive on our City Council and make our city a better place.
As BMACs housing director, and as a private Walla Walla citizen, he is constantly in the community seeing problems that need to be acknowledged and addressed.
I would also like to remind the community that this position was created to represent the East Ward.
In the primary election the East Ward already chose who they want to represent them. They chose Ted. It is the rest of the communities’ job to support the East Ward’s choice.
Your official bBallot is out. Vote for Ted!
Bridie Hood
Walla Walla