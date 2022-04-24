Earth Day has never been more critical to us inhabitants of planet Earth. Our very existence depends on reversing climate change.
We have experienced, locally and globally, extreme heat, drought, unprecedented flooding/forest fires, food shortages, mass migrations by those who can no longer survive in their native countries, conflicts as different groups/countries compete for diminishing resources.
Animal and plant life struggle to survive in unpredictable weather conditions, spring one day, freezing snow the next.
Green technology dramatically reduces the amount of carbon heating our atmosphere. Solar and wind energy are now less expensive than polluting fossil fuels.
Electric cars and solar panels must be made affordable to all. Those profiting from the fossil fuel industry must understand that they too require a livable planet.
China presently profits most from green technology. Why not the U.S.?
Producing, installing, maintaining green technology would create thousands of jobs. Other nations would flock to the U.S., not China, for green technology.
Russia/Saudi Arabia would no longer have a global stranglehold on oil dependent nations. Without fossil fuel income, Russia could no longer continue its cruel genocide of Ukrainians.
Like Native Americans, we must keep Earth livable for future generations.
Beth Call,
Walla Walla