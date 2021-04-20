Odd weather we've been havin'!
As a farmer, where most of my days are somewhere outside, I (mostly) enjoy observing (and living with) our seasonal weather. But I can't recall an April where the prevailing breezes and winds have come from the dry continental Northeast rather than the Western, moisture-laden Pacific.
April skies have always been my favorite: moody and ever-changing with horsetails, white puffy clouds, shadows, blues, greens and grays across the valley and along the mountains.
The way it's shaping up, this may become the driest (and, for me, the most boring skyscape) April on record. A quick look at the regional and global wind directions will show a jet stream that's all messed up! Interesting times.
Joel Huesby
Touchet