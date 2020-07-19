I ride my bike to work daily and I am appalled at the lack of respect that cars give bikers.
I have had several individuals in cars or trucks pull over cursing at me telling me to get off the road. I have felt threatened by these individuals as they tell me “I’ll run you over then.”
Our community needs to do more for bikers. Bike lanes are full of debris and are few and far between.
People driving cars need to know the law. We need more cops on bikes, so they can see how people treat bikers.
Bikes can ride on the road and deserve not to get run over. We live in a small town and nobody should be in that much of a hurry that they run over a biker and kill someone.
Please drive with respect, focus on driving with care and pass with care.
Karin Gasparotti
College Place