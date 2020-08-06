I’m an avid cyclist from from California and have been staying with my sister in Walla Walla for over a month. For some time, I’ve been wanting to write a letter acknowledging Walla Walla drivers for giving me such a wide berth when passing me on the beautiful country roads.
It’s been a lovely experience compared to the narrow, windy, packed roads in California. I was saddened to see the letter on July 19 from a cyclist who has been yelled at to get off the road.
It sounds like cycling in town is a different experience. It’s tricky for cars and bikes to safely navigate around each other, especially if there isn’t a sufficient bike lane, and I hope drivers will take to heart that it’s scary to have no protective shield in case a car and bike collide.
Let’s all give each other a break and share the road, and give each other a thankful wave. We’re all doing the best we can to get to where we need to go or to get exercise.
Cindy Pierce
Santa Cruz, Calif.