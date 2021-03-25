As you get older, you start to notice things you never saw when you were younger. For some, this was the unfairness of the dress code.
Some examples are the infamous “no showing shoulders, “no bra straps” and “pants must come down to fingertips” rules that almost every school has. When looking at the list, more than half of it is specifically targeted towards girls.
Not only is this unfair to young girls with different body types, but it seems to suggest that young men will be distracted by a woman who sits near them and who is wearing a spaghetti-strapped tank top. Frankly, this is asinine. The only people that are paying for it are the girls that sometimes have to miss class to change their clothes or go home simply because of what shirt they are wearing. Why aren’t we teaching young men to exercise more self-control rather than putting the onus on young girls?
Not only does the dress code promote victim-blaming, it teaches young girls that their bodies are their fault. We need to start teaching boys to take responsibility and teach young girls to be proud of their bodies and themselves.
Ileana Hainline
Walla Walla