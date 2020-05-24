President Trump brags about his record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics suggest there is little to brag about.
Last month, I compared our nation’s statistics with South Korea because both nations had a common starting date for working on the challenge. The most accurate figure for comparison is deaths per million population which is 255 in the U.S. and 5 in South Korea as of this writing.
The president of the United States is not the administration. Any administration is the sum of its working parts, the people in positions of authority. Historically, the credit or blame for the actions of an administration is focused, rightly or wrongly, on its chief administrator, the president.
As Harry Truman put it succinctly, “The Buck Stops Here.” If we are to get even a glimmer of this administration’s inner workings that led to the disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to look deeper than the coverage media in general is able to give.
We need, as Paul Harvey used to say, “the rest of the story.”
Dr. Rick Bright was removed from his position as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on or around April 21, 2020. He had served an important role in the last administration that successfully dealt with Ebola, SARS and H1N1; and is, as stated in his whistle blower filing, “... an internationally recognized expert in the fields of immunology, therapeutic intervention, vaccine and diagnostic development. He is also one of the nation’s leading experts in pandemic preparedness and response and in the design of diagnostic tools required to track pandemics, such as COVID-19 ...”
The story is long and complex but the 30,000-foot overview is that he was quickly alienated from the newly installed politically appointed heads of the HHS and other related agencies because he objected to contracts awarded to companies with political connections to the administration.
When the COVID-19 threat emerged, his urgent warnings and recommendations for action were routinely dismissed and tens of thousands of people needlessly died as a result.
My hope is that people will read Dr. Bright’s story and judge for themselves who is responsible for the statistics mentioned earlier. To find Dr. Bright’s filing put “kmblegal Dr Rick Bright” into your browser search where the story will be the first option. The first 27 pages are simply forms for the filing and can be skipped.
Rodger Stevens
College Place