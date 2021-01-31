It is most heartening to see the positive comments regarding the success of the large COVId-19 vaccination clinic.
I do feel that I must point out that this was not a fluke and that Walla Walla County has been prepared for this type of event for quite some time.
Several years ago, Dr. Harvey Crowder was hired to come to Washington state to be a part of the planning and implementation of the legislative mandated statewide trauma system. He came to the South Central Region. Yes, the same region that is now the region that is part of the state re-opening plan for COVID-19.
With his military background and his expertise in public health, he was a natural for the major structure that focused on the response, transport and care of the trauma victim for the citizens and visitors in the state of Washington.
After Dr. Crowder’s work and implementation of the trauma system, he was recruited to Walla Walla County to the Health Department — now the Department of Community Health.
At that time, flu vaccines were becoming a reality for immunizations of communities and they were only available at physicians’ office, the health department and other providers. There was no availability at pharmacies such as they are today.
Dr. Crowder felt it was extremely important, from a public health aspect, that all citizens of the county be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine and the large-scale immunizations clinics were developed.
The Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Services Building would be the venue for the immunization clinic. Dr. Crowder trained many volunteers from the nursing school students at the Walla Walla Community College program; the EMS and fire services personnel; the Amateur Radio technicians; members of the service clubs in the area; part-time medical care professionals and any person who was interested in being a part of this endeavor.
It was a major success for several years as any person who desired the vaccine was able to receive it.
After a number of these clinics, the supplies were available from pharmacies and patient care providers, along with a drive-through clinic-using the same trained persons — at St. Mary Medical Center, and the larger clinic was no longer needed.
However, the people who were a part of that endeavor, their families and the medical community — along the the Department of Community Health, did not forget how that worked. They were ready for this and will continue to be ready.
Praise to Dr. Harvey Crowder and everyone who has participated to make our county a safer place to live.
Nina K. Conn, R.N.
Retired county EMS director
Walla Walla