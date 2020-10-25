The Union-Bulletin article of Sept. 7, titled, “‘Victory rally protest’ draws hundreds” contains the following paragraph:
“Perry Dozier, running for District 16’s state Senate seat, told the audience that voting for Culp can be added to the “Trump 2020” and “Dozier 2020” mission of the state’s Republican voters.”
Dozier’s public support for Loren Culp and Donald Trump tells me all I need to know about his vision for our district, state and country.
I’ll be voting for Danielle Garbe Reser to represent the 16th Legislative District.
Bob Gregoire
Walla Walla