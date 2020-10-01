I have been a wheat farmer in this area for almost 50 years. Through good fortune I have served as president of the Walla Walla Wheat Growers, national legislation chairman for the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, a board member of the National Association of Wheat Growers, a board member of the Walla Walla Grain Growers cooperative, a board member of US Wheat Associates, and eventually as chairman of the Washington Grain Commission.
In this process I have met many state and local growers, and even some national growers. Through all of this I had never heard of Danielle Reser or her 5th generation wheat farming husband prior to this election.
However, I have met and conversed with Perry Dozier frequently both as a local wheat producer and through his involvement and eventual presidency of the Washington State Wheat Growers.
If you have followed Perry’s career you also know that he has been actively involved in community affairs and he served two terms as a Walla Walla County commissioner. Perry and his wife both have a long background in local history and have willingly given back though local involvement.
Perry was locally educated at Prescott High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Whitman College where he majored in economics.
Our state Legislature desperately needs a member who can provide some personal experience in the needs of our local area and Eastern Washington. Perry has the background to do that.
In addition, he has a degree in economics and our state is going to need that kind of understanding to deal with their current budget problems. Please support Perry for state senator in the upcoming election.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla