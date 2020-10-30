I have watched WSU Cougar football and attended games since the 1970s but they would never hire me as the head coach. Because when we hire our teachers, coaches, employees and managers, we require them to have experience and expertise in their profession.
It should be obvious to do the same with our elected leaders, especially those who will be responsible for representing us.
That is why I am voting for Perry Dozier for state senator. He understands the 16th Legislative District because he has lived and worked in our district his entire life. He is a small business owner, a former county commissioner and has represented 13 Eastern Washington counties serving on various state agricultural boards and testifying on behalf of the agricultural industry in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
His opponent is running as a Democrat who states she is moderate with conservative ideas. She practically agrees with everything Perry says in debates but as I write this letter, 65% of her campaign contributions are coming from the Seattle area, the state Democratic Party and out-of-state donors.
Is she really a moderate? Do the Democrats know she is promoting her conservative ideas or are they counting on her to vote for their extreme liberal agenda rather than representing our district? She will have no choice other than to vote along party lines.
With Perry’s 20-year history serving our community and representing Eastern Washington interests, we can be certain he will represent our district’s best interests. Just go to dozierforsenate.com and see how Perry has been advocating for us and our communities.
Beth Swanson
Walla Walla