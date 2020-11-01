Talk about comedy or tragedy, they both describe “Our Opinions” recommendation of Joe Biden for president and Daniel Garbe Reser for state senator.
In regard to Garbe Reser, even if she were a moderate, which she is not, she will have no chance to persuade her far left party to adopt any conservative proposition (which she wouldn’t’ do anyway) that would be beneficial to our district.
The reason that we will elect Perry Dozier is that he is a conservative and far and away more able to represent our interest and certainly more qualified to be a state senator who will represent our district.
In regard to Biden, could you enlighten us as to what he has ever done for America? Was it the development of the greatest economy ever — or, no that was Donald Trump; was it making our nation totally energy independent —oh that was Trump; was it raising income levels of our minority citizens — oh that was Trump; perhaps allowing our veterans to seek private health care when our VA couldn’t help them, or putting opportunity zones in poor neighborhoods, or changing trade deals to benefit American workers, or bringing back manufacturing jobs (which Biden and Barack Obama said could never happen again), or helping Black universities, or repealing the Criminal Justice Sentencing Act with new First Step Act, which reversed harsh sentences for drug and other violations that overly penalized our Black citizens, or rebuilding the greatest military in the world, or building the wall to make us safer, or keeping us out of wars and bringing our soldiers’ home, or reducing the cost of health care and Drugs — oh, those were all accomplished by Trump, along with a hundred more actions that has benefited America.
However, I can think of a few things which Biden was successful at and they are:(1) He promoted the Sentencing Act that Trump repealed, (2) made all his family rich through his governmental connections, (3) in his fight against the spread of COVID-19 would have invited Chinese COVID-infected people to fly into our country and (4) managed the slowest economic recovery from a recession ever and (5) has disguised his socialistic agenda with false moderate rhetoric. But then again, his party will tell him what policies he likes!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla