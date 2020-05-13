If you have any doubts or uncertainties about the nature of that foolishness in downtown Walla Walla last Saturday afternoon just look at the pictures.
There is a weird flag waving right next to the organizer. That is the flag of a far-right fringe group called the Three Percenters. It is a para-military group, a militia.
And there was its flag — right there in downtown Walla Walla where we hope world travelers will come try our wines!
Do we risk losing our reputation as a world-class tourist destination when we let some yahoos try to turn our idyllic Main Street into an armed encampment? Yeah, we do.
In spite of what was claimed by the organizer, this wasn’t about small business, and it wasn’t about being reasonable or courageous in the face of the coronavirus threat. It was about an unhinged and discredited political agenda.
The sad truth is so many otherwise reasonable folks with (arguably) good intentions got duped into this AstroTurf protest.
Make no mistake, Saturday’s event was a slap in the face and embarrassment to the good people of Walla Walla. Anti-government, racist gun nuts took center stage and even duped two gullible City Council members into shaming themselves along with them.
I wish I could laugh at these people as is appropriate, but I can’t. Not because I am intimidated in the face of their weapons and their rhetoric but because I am too ticked off.
I have heard the coronavirus referred to as a plague. Far-right extremism is a scourge.
Sadly, we have had both visited upon Walla Walla. I am confident that if we work together and put politics aside we can defend ourselves against them both. We are so much better than that.
Kevin Reniche
Walla Walla