I understand the desire to get back to work but the Saturday rally in downtown Walla Walla seemed counterproductive.
By crowding together and not wearing masks, people were risking COVID-19 spread that will keep businesses locked down longer if case numbers rise.
As a consumer, I wonder how diligent people will be in maintaining safety measures in a work environment when they don't care enough about their own safety to wear masks or maintain distance between one another in a place where it would have been easy to do so.
Nancy Jacobsen
Walla Walla