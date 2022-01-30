Gardening is the greatest tonic and therapy a human being can have. Even if you have only a tiny piece of earth, you can create something beautiful which we all have a great need for during the pandemic.
Downtown Walla Walla uplifting intention in its downtown gardens have been a lovely visual as these have turned into beautiful masterpieces designed by local businesses and talented Parks and Recreation Department employees. Downtown has been clean, colorful and pedestrian-friendly with cafes and restaurants where you can sit to watch life go by.
Outside eating completed the recipe for an attractive downtown Walla Walla. These streateries have proven to be organized, gorgeously "planted," workable, compact and never boring.
City council must begin to consider what a semblance of normalcy on main street means. Do we want to return to boring, gray, drab, concrete-heavy downtown high streets with empty spaces in front? Any billionaire who has time for this kind of destructive drama is not gardening enough. If we begin by respecting and surrounding ourselves with plants, it's inevitable we will begin to respect people.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla