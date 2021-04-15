Gardens and flowers have a way of bringing people together, drawing them from their homes. In joy and sadness, flowers are our constant friends.
Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful. They are sunshine, food and medicine to the soul.
Flowers are friends; they bring color to your world. A flower does not use words to announce its arrival to the world; it just blooms.
Have you been to downtown Walla Walla this spring? It is planted and blooming. It is a lovely reminder how beautiful change can be. We should all appreciate city staff and individual parklet designers and planters for their unique creations.
Audrey Hepburn said, "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow."
Flowers teach us life lessons like a flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms. Every flower must grow through the dirt. Flowers grow back, even after they are stepped on. And so will we.
The downtown ray of beauty is appreciated.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla