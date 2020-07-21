We had dinner on the street at the new yellow and orange umbrella covered food court downtown.
Its a nice idea but it is seriously flawed if the theory is to keep people safe from COVID-19.
The city needs to hire more staff to sanitize the tables in between people eating on them. A mixed crowd of mask and non-masked diners were moving chairs and sitting close to each other and there was no way to avoid them.
This is how the disease spreads — lack of sanitizing and crowding.
The city of Walla Walla needs to step up and enforce mandated rules. We won't be risking our health again by going to this disorganized and unsafe environment, and no one else should either.
Gretchen Harmon
Walla Walla