When I was growing up, competition was part of the normal maturation process. "I can pee further than you" paraphrased the healthy psychology which permeated many of our activities.
Industry in general, and the gun industry in particular, manipulates their advertisements based on this psychology. For example, the subliminally embedding of childhood struggles, such as "mine is bigger than yours," into the advertising and sales of more powerful and dangerous guns. Euphemizing assault weapons as "modern sporting rifles" and calling weapons "inert" to minimize their inherent dangerousness also comes to mind. And for ladies, offering menacing guns in pink colors is a cute, luring bait.
Locally, the argument that leaving an innocent AR-15 sitting on the kitchen table won't hurt anyone is childish. An "inert" ICBM with a thermonuclear head sitting in a silo ... is it not really dangerous either?
The U.S military knows best. Weapons are to be kept at a well-guarded armory. They are serially numbered, their use meticulously recorded. To borrow a silly analogy to make a point, if a soldier forgets his or her weapon at a kitchen table unattended for more than a few minutes, he or she will be summarily fired, no pun intended!
Carlos F. Acevedo MD
Walla Walla