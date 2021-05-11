The reason the U.S. is beset with a half dozen major problems at once is because it lacks a functional legislative system.
One House of Representatives, fairly apportioned by population, would be enough. It would be checked by the executive and checked in turn by the judiciary. Inside the check and balance system, one house of the legislature checking the other does not produce balance; it produces baloney.
A robust infrastructure will be crucial to the survival of the U.S. system against its primary rival, the Chinese. The Biden-Harris administration has proposals to go big on infrastructure and actually get something done about it. Go big or go down.
Fifty republican senators representing 43% of the population, plus the quisling Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, want to go small, clinging with tiny hands to their altar of pretend fiscal conservatism.
During the years when Senator McConnell and the Republicans were in charge of the senate, they did squat for infrastructure.
A lot of blather has been blathered pro and con recently about abolishing the filibuster, to no avail. It is not the filibuster that needs to be abolished. It is the Senate.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla