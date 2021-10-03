Can we take a look at this little election cycle?
We've got this group of "common sense" candidates, which is a cute moniker for several individuals who are nearly all wholly unqualified to hold public office. One person running for College Place mayor has barely voted in the last decade's worth of elections. School board candidates seem willfully ignorant that mask requirements are literally saving our children's and teacher's lives and are actually running on not masking minors during an airborne pandemic.
Men who have no idea how the Walla Walla City Council functions — just read their campaign statements — want to serve on that council. And these "common sense" folks are a hair's breadth away from just calling themselves Republicans. Instead, to comport with the law, they are "Republican recommended."
Do you want to vote for people who don't believe in the rule of law? Really?
What has 30 years of GOP rule gotten us? A failing health care system, so bad, WSU determined we have 5 fewer years' life expectancy than our west side counterparts. Continued internet inequality (sure, broadband is coming, sure). Stagnant wages as rent and mortgage rates soar.
Rethink what "common sense" means. Don't vote for ignorant manipulators.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.