I’m going to start this by breaking a tried and true rule of letters to the editor. Regarding the Danielle Garbe Reser-Perry Dozier race, except for the bottled water imbroglio, Dozier acquitted himself well as a Walla Walla County commissioner.
However, he hasn’t been a U.S. diplomat, he hasn’t worked in the White House with two presidents and he hasn’t been the award-winning CEO of Sherwood Trust. If elected Perry Dozier could promise to work across the aisle, but he and we in the 16th Legislative District would be hamstrung from day one.
We need another Bill Grant, who had a corner office in the state Legislature, to actually get things done for us.
I’m positive Garbe Reser would rise quickly to the top leadership in the state Senate.
Walla Walla County already gets $1.50 back from Olympia for every dollar we send in. The widespread argument is that all Eastern Washington counties are being robbed by Western Washington simply isn’t true.
King County doesn’t even get to keep all the tax money it generates. Why not elect a moderate Democrat with stunning credentials to make our future brighter?
Richard Fogarty
Walla Walla