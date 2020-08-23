One of the Walla Walla institutions that appears to be operating at perhaps 50% capacity is the Saturday Farmers Market.
I have been a vendor going back to 1979 and more recently until 2004. I also gave the market some modest help with an office space rental.
The food is great, pizzas, barbecue, bakeries, fresh fruits and vegetables.
Although I see a few people who used to be regulars, most of the people there appear to be tourists. I only saw one teenager without a mask.
It would be a shame to have the market crippled byCOVID-19 to the point it can’t survive. Please get out there and buy something truly local.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla