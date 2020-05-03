President Trump has gone too far this time. Video footage shows that Trump was serious and not sarcastic when he rambled on in his daily press briefing about the possibility of using disinfectant injections to cleanse COVID-19 from the body.
We know the president expects his supporters, reporters and everyone else to believe every misinformed, untrue, cruel and anti-productive word he utters.
To Trump supporters, do not inject disinfectant. I do not know what the man was thinking given he needs you alive to vote for his continual idiocy.
Carol Bradley
Walla Walla