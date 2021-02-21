I recently became aware of the proposed legislation in Washington state to increase access to physician-assisted suicide, House Bill 1141. This is a step in the wrong direction.
Disappointingly, it is co-sponsored by our own 16th District representative, Skyler Rude.
There are numerous and compelling reasons against physician-assisted suicide (so-called “death with dignity”), just one of which is that older members of society could feel pressured to take this action.
I would like to share these words from an Oregon resident who faced this choice. She conveys, from experience, why physician-assisted suicide is wrong:
“I’m Lizz: a sister, a wife, and a mom of four. And I’m living with advanced incurable kidney cancer. It’s the page I’m on right now. I live in Oregon where it would be legal for me to end my life. But I can’t do that.
“People are calling euthanasia, ‘death with dignity.’ But the moment we label suicide an ‘act of dignity,’ we’ve implied people like me are undignified for not ending our lives. Or worse, a costly burden to society. What a lonely, uncharitable, and fake world we live in, if we think it’s undignified to let people see us suffer, to love us, and to care for us to the end.
“I hate cancer. I hate cancer. But I don’t surrender to the things I hate. Cancer might take my life, but I am going to live until I die. And I am going to fight until I die. That’s dignity.
“Statistically, my odds are bleak. But I won’t call it quits, because I am not a statistic. See, God has the final word on my life and death. Not cancer. That’s not a cute phrase, it’s a fact.
“You know what else is worth sticking around for? Every single day I get to spend with the people I love. My life isn’t a story written by cancer. It’s written by love. And whenever it ends, it will end with eternal love. And a story’s end changes the meaning of every page.
“My life was never given to me to control. My life isn’t mine to take — it’s mine to give. My life is given to me, to love, to the end. Love is dignity. I’m facing death with dignity.”
Lizz Lovett, 1980-2016
I encourage you to contact Rep. Rude and ask him to drop his support of House Bill 1141.
Chris Hyland
Walla Walla